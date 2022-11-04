TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

TPI Composites Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $622,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 63.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

