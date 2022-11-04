TraDAO (TOD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $320.56 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TraDAO has traded flat against the dollar. TraDAO has a total market cap of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.08 or 0.31879710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012451 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is tradao.finance. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

