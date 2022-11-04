Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.81. 21,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.