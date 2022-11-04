TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 7.2%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 332,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 218,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.62.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

