TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 7.2%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 332,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 218,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.62.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
