TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX traded up $11.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,638. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

