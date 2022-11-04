TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.00 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.74 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.63-$3.69 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TRU stock remained flat at $50.98 during trading on Friday. 45,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,041. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 534,533 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

