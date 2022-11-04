Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,353.57 ($15.65).

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.41) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.56) to GBX 910 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($14.45) to GBX 1,110 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travis Perkins

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($10.58), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($458,335.76).

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.4 %

About Travis Perkins

TPK opened at GBX 831.20 ($9.61) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,683 ($19.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 979.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 752.91.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

