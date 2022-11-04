Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trex stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

