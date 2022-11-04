Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.93. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 108,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

