Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMB. TheStreet cut Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 21,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,096. Trimble has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 219.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

