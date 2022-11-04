TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,992. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

