TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TNET stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. TriNet Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,992. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.