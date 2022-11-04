TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

NYSE OSK opened at $86.57 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.