TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VUG stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

