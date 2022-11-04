TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

