TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.