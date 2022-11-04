TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.37. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

