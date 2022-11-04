TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $291.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

