TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $104.95 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

