TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

