Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Shares of 15,500 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.24. 39,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

