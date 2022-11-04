Triodos Investment Management BV Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 925,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,817. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.