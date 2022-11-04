Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) versus Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Critical Comparison

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Volta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta -562.95% -89.56% -52.34% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volta and Tritium DCFC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 6 2 0 2.11 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Volta presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.73%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 482.82%. Given Tritium DCFC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Volta.

This table compares Volta and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 5.21 -$276.60 million ($1.85) -0.54 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 2.91 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Volta has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Volta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tritium DCFC

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.