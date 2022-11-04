Truepoint Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $206,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

