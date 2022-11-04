Truepoint Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 754,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 4.27% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,800,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

