Truist Financial Boosts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $60.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

