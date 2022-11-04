Truist Financial Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

