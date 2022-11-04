Truist Financial Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $114.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.10 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $463.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

