Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.36

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 1047616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,875,302. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

