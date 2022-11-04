Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at UBS Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRUP. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,945,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

