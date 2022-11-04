Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $41.95. Trupanion shares last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 8,658 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,875,302. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

