TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Price Performance

TSP stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $636.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 10.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TuSimple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in TuSimple by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.