Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 3.0 %

Twilio stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.