Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Twilio Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

