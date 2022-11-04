Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

