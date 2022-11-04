UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME stock opened at €28.39 ($28.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 12-month high of €63.60 ($63.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.75.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

