UBS Group Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.40.

CAT opened at $219.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

