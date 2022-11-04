UBS Group Lowers onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $63.19. 8,110,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,147. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

Insider Activity at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

