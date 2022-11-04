UBS Group Lowers onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.
onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of ON traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $63.19. 8,110,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,147. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.
Insider Activity at onsemi
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
