UBS Group Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. 791,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.