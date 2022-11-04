Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. 8,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $88.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
