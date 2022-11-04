UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Sells $117,960.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $112.24.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.