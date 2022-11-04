UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CFO Sells $221,940.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

