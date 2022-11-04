Union Investments & Development Ltd. Has $68.16 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.4% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.20. 182,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

