uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

