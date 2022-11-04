United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 1.8% Higher

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.
United National Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.
About United National Bank
United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.
