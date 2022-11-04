United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock worth $5,053,836 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.