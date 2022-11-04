UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH traded down $14.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.40 and a 200 day moving average of $514.74. The company has a market cap of $495.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

