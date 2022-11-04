UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $544.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.74. The stock has a market cap of $508.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.