Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 5.2 %

UNVR traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,618. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

