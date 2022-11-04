Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

OLED stock traded up $12.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. 10,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.90. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $187.97.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

